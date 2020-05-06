New Kim Jong-un Photos Spark Body Double Theory

NORTH KOREA — Kim Jong-un reappeared in dramatic fashion last weekend when he was shown on North Korean media cutting the ribbon on a fertilizer factory, hushing those who said he was ill or even dead.

However, the photos released by state media from the ribbon-cutting function have given way for a new theory that it's a body double.

Web sleuths have noted discrepancies in facial, hairline, and dental features when compared with previous appearances.

The International Business Times says that it is a 'well-known fact Kim uses body doubles.'

British tabloid, The Sun even shared a video back in 2017 seemingly showing Kim nattering to two body doubles.

According to IBT, human rights activist Jennifer Zeng was the first to draw attention to the dissimilarities between the two so-called 'versions' of Kim, noting differences in their teeth and ears.

She took to Twitter, questioning, 'Is the Kim Jong-un on May 1st the real one?'

Along with a side-by-side comparison of Kim's 'old and new' appearance.

Former British Member of Parliament Louise Mensch said, 'Don't know, don't care.

See no reason to alter my earlier stance.

These aren't the same man.'

Writer and podcaster Akilah Hughes noted that a body double wouldn't be so far-fetched, saying, 'we really believing that's Kim Jong Un when it could absolutely be a dude w plastic surgery??

If I was a murderous dictator I'd have clones.'

TomoNews is your best source for real news.

We cover the funniest, craziest and most talked-about stories on the internet.

If you're laughing, we're laughing.

If you're outraged, we're outraged.

We tell it like it is.

And because we can animate stories, TomoNews brings you news like you've never seen before.

Top TomoNews Stories - The most popular videos on TomoNews!

Http://bit.ly/Top_TomoNews_Stories You Idiot!

- People doing stupid things http://bit.ly/You-Idiot Recent Uploads - The latest stories brought to you by TomoNews http://bit.ly/Latest-TomoNews Ultimate TomoNews Compilations - Can't get enough of TomoNews?

This playlist is for you!

New videos every day http://bit.ly/Ulitmate_TomoNews_Compi... Thanks for watching TomoNews!

Like TomoNews on Facebook ►► http://www.facebook.com/TomoNewsUS Follow us on Twitter ►► @tomonewsus http://www.twitter.com/TomoNewsUS Follow us on Instagram ►► @tomonewsus http://instagram.com/tomonewsus Subscribe to TomoNews ►► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-TomoNews Watch more TomoNews ►► http://bit.ly/MoreTomoNews Visit our website for all the latest videos: http://us.tomonews.com Check out our Android app: http://bit.ly/1rddhCj Check out our iOS app: http://bit.ly/1gO3z1f Get top stories delivered to your inbox every day: http://bit.ly/tomo-newsletter