Financial Focus for May 5, 2020

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:09s - Published
In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

Analysts expect lasting changes to the airline industry after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

These changes may include a rise in ticket costs and extra fees for checked luggage if social distance measures on planes continue.

Starbucks has revealed its plans to reopen its stores in the US.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.

0
SP500 UP 25.AND GAMING...BOYD DOWN NEARLY TWOPERCENT.CAESARS DOWN NEARLY ONE MGMDOWN THREE PERCENT.LAS VEGAS SANDS UP TWO PERCENT.WYNN DOWN ALMOST ONE PERCENT,RED ROCK RESORTS DIDNT CHANGE,EXPERTS ARE PREDICTING HIGHERAIR FARES DOWN THE ROAD!THE PRESIDENT OF THE"INTERNATIONAL AIR TRANSPORTASSOCIATION" SAYS TICKETS COULDCOST UP TO 50 PERCENT MORE THANPRE- PANDEMIC TIMES...IF AIRLINES KEEP SOCIALDISTANCING MEASURES IN PLACE.FEES MIGHT ALSO INCREASE-AMERICAN AIRLINES HAS ALREADYRAISED THE COST OF A CHECKEDBAGS ON SOME INTERNATIONALFLIGHTS FROM 60 DOLLARS TO 75.STARBUCKS IS GETTING...BACK TO BUSINESS.IT SAYS.....AROUND -85- PERCENT OF ITSSTORES WILL BE OPEN.....BY THE END OF THE WEEK.THEY WILL ALLOW DRIVE-THRU....ORDERS MADE AHEAD OF TIME...AND... "UBER EATS".DINE-IN IS STILL....SUSPENDED.TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY...."THE CLARK COUNTY CREDITUNION"..ALL NEW ON 13 ACTION NEWS LI



