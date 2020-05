New solar panels have renters worried

LANDLORD WANTED TO SHUT OFFTHE POWER -- TO HIS COMMUNITY-- TO INSTALL SOLAR PANELS.NINE ON YOUR SIDE'S SHAWNDREATHOMAS HEARD FROM RENTERS ANDTHE POWER COMPANY -- AND HAS ARESOLUTION.

CG- JEFF GOER-RENTERSHAWNDREA RENTERS AT ONETUCSON APARTMENT COMPLEX SAYTHEY'RE WORRIED ABOUT A SOLARPANEL INSTALLATION -- BECAUSEPOWER COULD BE OUT FOR HOURSAT A TIME.

SOT "THEY STARTEDTHE INSTALLATION ON THE ROOFAND COVERED PARKING THISSTARTED BACK IN DECEMBER,"JEFF GOERS SAYS HE GOT THISNOTICE ON APRIL 28TH FROMMANAGERS AT THE CATALINATOWERS APARTMENTS ON NORTHHASKELL DRIVE..

ABOUT THEINSTALLATION OF NEW SOLARPANELS ON WEDNESDAY MAY 6TH.BUT JEFF SAYS IT'S A BAD IDEASOT "THE COVID-19 THING ISGOING ON PEOPLE DON'T HAVEANYWHERE TO GO," THATS BECAUSEINSTALLATION-- AT THE 5 STORYCOMPLEX COULD TAKE 8 TO 10HOURS AND THE POWER COMPANYWOULD HAVE TO SHUT OFF THEELECTRICITY ON A DAY THATMIGHT REACH 105 DEGREES.

HE'SALSO WORRIED THAT OTHERS WON'TTURN OFF THEIR ELECTRONICS INCASE OF A SURGE.

SOT "WE HAVEPEOPLE ON UPPER FLOORS INWHEEL CHAIRS.

I HAVE ANEIGHBOR WHO DOESN'T EVEN HAVEA PHONE AND CAN BARELY MAKE ITTO THE ELEVATOR.

THE POWERWILL BE OFF WHAT IS HESUPPOSED TO DO," KGUN 9 MADECALLS TO THE MANAGER OF THECOMPLEX, TUCSON ELECTRIC POWERAND THE INSTALLER -SOLAR GAINTO GET ANSWERS ABOUT THESITUATION..

SOT "MAKE SOPEOPLE CAN LIVE THROUGH IT,"AND WITHIN HOURS OF MAKINGCONTACT- T-E-P SAID THEY'REWILLING TO (RESCHEDULE THESHUT DOWN.

AS FOR THEINSTALLER SOLAR GAIN THEYRESPONDED WITH A STATEMENTSAYING QUOTE: "GIVEN THEUNEXPECTED WARM TEMPERATURESFOR THIS TIME OF YEAR, THEEVENT WILL BE RESCHEDULED TOBEGIN AT 5:00 AM WITH TEP ONSITE DURING THE INITIAL STEPSBY SOLAR GAIN IN ORDER TOMINIMIZE THE OVERALL WINDOW OFTIME THAT THE FACILITY WILL BEWITHOUT POWER, WHILELEVERAGING FULL DAYLIGHT TOENABLE THE SAFEST OF WORKINGCONDITIONS.

" WE ALSO GOT THISPICTURE OF A (NEW NOTICE FROMTHE APARTMENT COMPLEX ANDSPOKE TO MANAGEMENT WHO(CONFIRMED THAT THEY ARELOOKING TO GET THEINSTALLATION DONE NEXT WEEKBEFORE TEMPERATURES START TOPEAK.

AND THAT'S EXACTLY WHATJEFF WAS HOPING TO HEAR.

