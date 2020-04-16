Global  

2020 Fiat Tipo Sport Design

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 03:06s
Today, all Fiat Tipo models are simply “more”: sportier in the Sport and S-Design versions, safer and more comfortable in the Lounge trim, more technological in the Mirror trim and more captivating with Street.

Every Fiat Tipo is enhanced by a package of specific deals, offered at a price that guarantees the customer a considerable financial advantage of up to 50 percent.

A perfect balance between urban sport and style, which can win you over at first sight, the character of the Tipo Sport and S-Design is enhanced with standard additions, such as the contrasting black roof and the 18" two-color Sport alloy wheels by Mopar, the FCA brand dedicated to products and after-sales services for all Group vehicles.

The Tipo Lounge is designed for customers seeking extra comfort and safety, and now includes blacked-out windows, Xenon headlights and the Safety package as standard.

