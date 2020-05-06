Butte roadrunner walks-on to DI basketball program

Playing basketball at corning high school to butte college... this former cardinal and roadrunner will soon start the next chapter in his basketball life... sports reporter brandon benitez has more on noah zoppi and his opportunity to play division one basketball in northern california... this is the biggest stage of basketball i've ever played on.

I want to make sure i'm ready so these past two months have just been a lot of hard work and just getting ready because i want to be the most prepared person when i get there.

Noah zoppi has range... zoppi for three the sophmore captained his squad and led the them in scoring averaging 17 points per game.

Third in the golden valley conference... i definitely feel like i've had to work a lot harder than a lot of people to get to where i am next up -- division one basketball program sacramento state... zoppi will be a preferred walk- on for the hornets mens' team... it feels awesome.

I try not to get caught up in it because the way i'm going into this is i'm number 16- out of 16 so i enjoy it for a couple days and then it was right on to the next thing... it's been over three decades since the last corning alum made it to the d- one basketball stage... while zoppi can score at-will -- he's ready to contribute any way he can my goal this year is to be either the sixth or the seventh man.

That's the role i want to fit in as a junior and then senior year hopefully break the starting lineup, but i want to come in and just provide a spark.

Either scoring, passing, defense, whatever i could do and i just want to make an impact any way i can it's an acheivment over 30 years in the making.

Now thanks to noah -- the wait will soon be over.

In chico brandon benitez action news now coverage you can count on...

