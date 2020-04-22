Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New York police break up vigil for rapper Kiing Shooter

New York police break up vigil for rapper Kiing Shooter

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 06:33s - Published
New York police break up vigil for rapper Kiing Shooter

New York police break up vigil for rapper Kiing Shooter

New York police on Tuesday (May 5) arrested three people after breaking a vigil held for rapper Kiing Shooter.

Police arrived to disperse the crowd of about 50 people around 2 p.m.

Before eventually calling for backup.

According to reports, security forces first allowed the vigil to take place in Queensbridge Park for approximately an hour.

After the hour had passed, the filmer witnessed three females being led out of the park in handcuffs and loaded into police vans while screaming and kicking.

William Daniels, aka Kiing Shooter, died this week following medical issues while being hospitalized.

He was recently signed to Nas’ label, Street Dreams Records.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Panic ensues as balcony 'shooter' fires imitation guns [Video]

Panic ensues as balcony 'shooter' fires imitation guns

Chaos broke out in Chatham, UK, after a man appeared to fire multiple guns from the top-floor balcony of a luxury apartment building. In since-deleted social media posts, the suspect, in his 30s,..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:12Published