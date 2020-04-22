New York police break up vigil for rapper Kiing Shooter

New York police on Tuesday (May 5) arrested three people after breaking a vigil held for rapper Kiing Shooter.

Police arrived to disperse the crowd of about 50 people around 2 p.m.

Before eventually calling for backup.

According to reports, security forces first allowed the vigil to take place in Queensbridge Park for approximately an hour.

After the hour had passed, the filmer witnessed three females being led out of the park in handcuffs and loaded into police vans while screaming and kicking.

William Daniels, aka Kiing Shooter, died this week following medical issues while being hospitalized.

He was recently signed to Nas’ label, Street Dreams Records.