COVID-19 testing drive set up for pregnant women in north India Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:11s - Published 27 minutes ago COVID-19 testing drive set up for pregnant women in north India A COVID-19 testing drive has been set up for pregnant women in India's Jammu and Kashmir region. The footage shows a sealed station taking swabs from various pregnant women on May 5. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COVID-19 testing drive set up for pregnant women in north India A COVID-19 testing drive has been set up for pregnant women in India's Jammu and Kashmir region. The footage shows a sealed station taking swabs from various pregnant women on May 5. Jammu and Kashmir made COVID-19 testing of all pregnant women mandatory after the death of two pregnant women in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Ross Dimattei breaks down his COVID-19 test



With more COVID-19 testing sites opening up around the valley, some may be wondering what the test looks like. 13 Action News reporter Ross Dimattei breaks down what a COVID-19 test will look like. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:46 Published 1 day ago Drive-thru testing site opens today at Walmart today



A new drive-thru testing site will be opening today in North Las Vegas. Testing will take place in the parking lot of Walmart on Craig road near Clayton street. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:15 Published 2 days ago