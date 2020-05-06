Defiant staff at ABS-CBN in the Philippines applaud after station is forced off air

Defiant staff at the ABS-CBN, Philippines' biggest broadcaster, applauded after the broadcaster was taken off air yesterday (May 5) following a long-running feud with the country's president.

The Philippines' telecoms body ordered the country's leading broadcaster to cease operations immediately saying its 25 year license had expired.

The company has 10 days to fight the decision.

Footage shows staff at the headquarters in the capital Manila, who say they are determined to resume operations, defiantly clapping and cheering when the channel was shut down.

The channel has in the past angered leader Rodrigo Duterte by refusing to broadcast his campaign ads during the 2016 presidential election.

The broadcaster has been one of the strongest critics of the Duterte administration.