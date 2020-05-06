Global  

Key scientist quits Sage after admitting 'error of judgment' on distancing

Key scientist quits Sage after admitting 'error of judgment' on distancing

Key scientist quits Sage after admitting ‘error of judgment’ on distancing

A scientist whose research aided Boris Johnson’s decision to impose a lockdown has resigned from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) after admitting an “error of judgment”.

Professor Neil Ferguson said on Tuesday that he regretted “undermining” the continued need for social distancing to tackle coronavirus after it was claimed he broke the rules.

