Getting deliveries to moms on the frontlines Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:23s - Published 9 minutes ago Getting deliveries to moms on the frontlines Gregory Prentiss and Julia Cornwell are raising money to feed the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital on Mother's Day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 7 Eyewitness News RT @KatieMorseNews: MOMS ON THE FRONT LINES: Check out how these college students are raising money to feed the staff fighting #COVID19 @CH… 8 minutes ago Katie Morse MOMS ON THE FRONT LINES: Check out how these college students are raising money to feed the staff fighting #COVID19… https://t.co/NgaC5oAlte 18 minutes ago