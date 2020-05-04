China's Hubei High School sees students watch opening ceremony in their classrooms

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:01s
Today on May 6, China’s Hubei High School students resume classes, four months after the coronavirus outbreak started in the area.

The video shows that, instead of standing all together in the playground for the school opening ceremony like usual, students stand up in their classrooms wearing face masks to sing the national anthem.

On the flag-raising platform, three students raised the national flag slowly.

All other students watched the flag-raising thorough their classroom TVs.

It’s reported that only senior high school students in their last year have started school as they need to prepare for the college entrance examination due in early July.

The video was provided by local media.

