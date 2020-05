Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer Shuts Down Portion Of I-76 Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:37s - Published 42 minutes ago Jan Carabeo reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer Shuts Down Portion Of I-76 MEMORIAL BRIDGE SOUTHBOUNDWHERE RIGHT LANE IS BLOCK,JIM, BACK OVER TO YOU.MORE ON THAT FIERY TRUCKCRASH ON I-76 NEAR GIRARDAVENUE.IT SENT PRODUCE RAINING DOWNON THE ROAD BELOW.DAYLIGHT GIVING US A BETTERLOOK AT THIS BIG MESS,"EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTER JANCARABAO'S LIVE AT THE SCENE,GOOD MORNING.WE WERE ABLE TO MOVE CLOSER TOTHE SCENE AS WELL, YOU CAN SEEJUST HOW BIG OF A MESS IT LEFTBEHIND.LET ME GET OUT OF THE WAY HERECOMING TO THE LIVE FROMLANSDOWNE AND SWEET BRIARDRIVE, WHERE WE SEE RIGHTBEHIND ME HERE THIS IS SWEETBRIAR, UP ABOVE STATE POLICESTILL ON THE SCENE AS PART OFTHIS INVESTIGATION, THAT ISTHE BURN TRACTOR TRAILER UPABOVE, ALL OF THE LOAD HERE ONSWEET BRIAR APPEARS TO BELETTUCE, SQUASH AND THE LIKE.THIS IS A VERY SERIOUS CRASHAND IT IS A MULTI VEHICLECRASH THAT HAPPENED ON I-76EASTBOUND RIGHT AROUND 2:30THIS MORNING.AS CHANDLER WAS MENTIONINGEASTBOUND LANES ARE CLOSEDBETWEEN MONTGOMERY AND GIRARD.AT THIS POINT IT IS UNCLEARWHAT CAUSED THIS CRASH.WE ARE TOLD THERE ARE THREEVEHICLES INVOLVED INCLUDINGTHAT BURNED OUT TRACTORTRAILER.FIRE RESULTED.SERIOUS CRASH WITH SERIOUSINJURIES AND YOU CAN SEE A BIGMESS TO CLEAN UP AT THISPOINT.SO THIS ACCIDENT ENDING UPHERE AT THE INTERSECTION OFTHE LANSDOWNE AND SWEET BRIAR.STILL A LOT TO CLEAN UP, STILLA LOT TO GET INTO AS FAR ASINJURIES ARE CONCERNED, AND WEARE NOW CLOSER, NOW LIVE ONTHE SCENE AND WE WILL CONTINUETO BRING YOU UPDATES ALLMORNING LONG.





