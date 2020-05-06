AMAZON IN EVANSVILLE

Some hope for hoosiers - amid a local economy*devastated by covid-19.... amazon - could be coming to vanderburgh county.... the online retail giant is on the agenda at the upcoming "city-county site review committee meeting.... we're also learning - the company is listed as the tenant on an application for the former fed-ex site on foundation avenue.... exactly what the county and the company have planned in the future - is still a mystery.... but - those living in vanderburgh county say - the potential economic boost - is something to look forward to.... "if it's going to create jobs for the citizens of the great citizens of evansville i could be for it."

We're still awaiting an official announcemen t - and will bring you the latest details - as soon as they break.... a salute