Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AMAZON IN EVANSVILLE

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
AMAZON IN EVANSVILLE
AMAZON IN EVANSVILLE
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Some hope for hoosiers - amid a local economy*devastated by covid-19.... amazon - could be coming to vanderburgh county.... the online retail giant is on the agenda at the upcoming "city-county site review committee meeting.... we're also learning - the company is listed as the tenant on an application for the former fed-ex site on foundation avenue.... exactly what the county and the company have planned in the future - is still a mystery.... but - those living in vanderburgh county say - the potential economic boost - is something to look forward to.... "if it's going to create jobs for the citizens of the great citizens of evansville i could be for it."

We're still awaiting an official announcemen t - and will bring you the latest details - as soon as they break.... a salute




You Might Like


Tweets about this

JanvierChando

New Cameroon Views IN SPITE OF THEM: The Two-Term Presidency of Donald Trump.. https://t.co/xY47eAJpyl via @amazon #Hartford… https://t.co/UVcbk4kZ9u 5 days ago

RayPMcConnell

Ray McConnell So, I just finished reading this great book on the 1977 Evansville basketball tragedy last night, and Evansville ba… https://t.co/oVXFxMrxSW 1 week ago