Angelina Jolie lobbying U.S. leaders to up Covid-19 food assistance Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:44s - Published 2 hours ago Angelina Jolie lobbying U.S. leaders to up Covid-19 food assistance Angelina Jolie has written to U.S. congressional leaders calling on them to increase assistance to families hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

