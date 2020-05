Scott Disick's rehab clinic boss 'sickened' by news leak Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published 15 minutes ago Scott Disick's rehab clinic boss 'sickened' by news leak The bosses of the All Points North Lodge rehab clinic in Colorado that Scott Disick turned to for help last week have been left "sickened" by the leaked news and photos of his time there, which led to The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star checking out.