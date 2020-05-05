Global  

'India needs a stimulus package to revive Covid-hit economy': Abhijit Banerjee

'India needs a stimulus package to revive Covid-hit economy': Abhijit Banerjee

'India needs a stimulus package to revive Covid-hit economy': Abhijit Banerjee

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said that India should consider a big stimulus and give cash in hand to create demand and prevent chains of bankruptcies to save the economy hit hard by the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

"Spending is the easiest way to revive the economy.

It will have a stimulus effect,” Banerjee told former Congress president Rahul Gandhi during a conversation.

Gandhi is currently holding a series of conversations with global and Indian thought leaders to discuss the Covid-19 crisis and its consequences on the Indian economy.

