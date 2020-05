Mulberry Lane Farm open for Mother's Day Drive-thru experience Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:17s - Published 37 minutes ago Mulberry Lane Farm open for Mother's Day Drive-thru experience 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Mulberry Lane Farm open for Mother's Day Drive-thru experience TO HEAD TO THEFARM FOR AWEEKEND FULL OFFUN!OUR EMILY BEIERJOINS US LIVE WITHHOW YOU CAN SEEENJOY THE SIGHTSAND SOUNDS!GOOD MORNING EM!HEY BROOKE ANDFISH!GOOD MORNING!MULBERRY LANEFARM TYPICALLYOPENS UP ON MAYFIRST.AND SPRING TIMEON THE FARM IS ONEOF THE MOSTEXCITING TIMES OFTHE YEAR AND THAT'STHANKS TO ALL THENEW MAMA'S ANDBABIES!HEADING OUT TOTHE FARM IS ACHERISHEDTRADITION FOR MANYIN OUR AREA ANDUNFORTUNATELY DUETO THE CORONAVIRUSMULBERRY LANEFARM HAS BEENCLOSED, BUT THEY'LLBE OPENING UP THISWEEKEND TOCONTINUE THE FUN,BUT IN A NEW WAY!THEY'RE HOSTING A"MOTHER'S DAYWEEKEND AND FARMBABIES DRIVE-THRUEXPERIENCE!!"YOU'LL GET TO TAKEA RIDE THROUGH THE125 ACRE FARM ANDSEE ALL THE BABYFARM ANIMALS!THERE ARE MORETHAN 300 ANIMALSOUT ON THE FARMWITH LOTS OF NEWADDITIONS SUCH ASNEWBORNLAMBS...KID GOATSAND A CALF BORNJUST FOUR DAYS AGO.THE EVENT NOTONLY HELPS SUPPORTTHEIR SMALLBUISNESS, BUT HELPSSUPPORT THE FARMAND YOU CAN DO ITALL FROM THECOMFORT OF YOURVEHICLE AND THEWINDOWS ROLLEDDOWN!"We hope it's a specialtime.........highlights in thatmemory"NOW THEYTYPICALLY HAVE AHAYRIDE AVAILABLEOUT ON THEFARM...THEY'RE ALSOGOING TO OPEN THEPATH UP SO FOLKSCAN DRIVE THROUGHTHAT AS WELL.BONNIE MENTIONEDTHERE'S A LOT OF FUNBUMPS ON THAT TRAILAND I THINK THATCOULD BE A LOT OFFUN FOR FAMILIESTOGETHER.THIS CAN BE SUCH AFUN EXPERIENCE FORTHE FAMILY UNTILTHEY CAN OPEN UPTHE PETTING FARMAGAIN AT MULBERRYLANE FARM.WE HAVE INFO FORTICKETS ON OURWEBSITE NBC 26-DOT-COM.BROOKE ANDFISH...THANKS TO ITBEING A DRIVE THRUEVENT IS RAIN ORSHINE!SO GRAB YOURCOFFEE AND HEAD TOTHE COUNTRY!Tonight looks quiet anddry with lows in thelow/mid-30s.





