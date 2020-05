Senior Spotlight: Tuesday May 5th

SIX IN THE EVENING.BOTH WILL BE STREAMED ON THECOLLEGE’S WEBSITE.AND THIS MORNING... WE WANT TORECOGNIZING SOME OF THEGRADUATING SENIORS OF 2020...AND SHARE THEIR FUTURE PLANSWITH YOU.CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTIANGARCIA.

HE’S GRADUATING FROMPALMETTO RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL.HE WILL BE ATTENDING GEORGEWASHINGTON UNIVERSITY’S ELLIOTSCHOOL OF INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS.HE’S ALSO A RECIPIENT OF THEN-R-O-T-C MARINE OPTIONSCHOLARSHIP...AND PLANS TO MAJORIN INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS.CONGRATULATIONS TO MORGANPRIETO.

SHE IS GRADUATING WITHHONORS FROM LEE VIRTUAL SCHOOL.SHE HAS COMPLETED A YEAR OF DULAENROLLMENT AND WILL BE ATTENDINGF-S-W TO PURSUE A TEACHINGDEGREE IN THE FALL.AND CONGRATULATIONS TO ILISE(pronounced Elise MC-A-TEER)MCATEER.SHE IS GRADUATING FROM RIVERDALEHIGH SCHOOL AND WILL BEATTENDING THE UNIVERSITY OFCENTRAL FLORIDA IN ORLANDO.ILISE(ELISE)WAS DESIGNATED AS A 20-20 TOPTEN KNIGHT AND AWARDED A TOP TENKNIGH SCHOLARSHIP.

SHE’S ALSO ARECIPIENT OF AN ASIANPROFESSIONALS ASSOCIATION OFSOUTHWEST FLORIDA SCHOLARSHIP.IF YOU WOULD LIKE US SHOW YOURSENIOR OFF.EMAIL US AT NEWSAT-FOX-4-NOW-DOT-COM.YOU C