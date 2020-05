We're Open Omaha: MacDaro's Pub and Pizzeria

LIGHT ON A BUSINESSTHAT CONTINUES TOSERVE OURCOMMUNITY DURINGTHIS PANDEMIC.3 NEWS NOWANCHOR MAYA SAENZCHECKS OUT APIZZERIA IN GRETNA.AT MACDARO'S PUBAND PIZZA INGRETNA...PIZZA IS KIND OF THESTAR OF THE SHOWWHEN IT COMES TOTHEIR MENU.BUT THEY OFFEROTHER ITEMS ASWELL.3:32 - 3:56"WITH THE CHEF'SHISTORY OF - HE'SDONE EVERY TYPEOF CUISINE IT SEEMSLIKE.AND HE LIKES TO BECHALLENGED SO WEDO WEEKENDSPECIALS THATHAVE GONE FROMSUSHI TO WE'REDOING A CHICKENPROSCIUTTOGNOCCHI THISWEEKEND.DURING THEQUARANTINE WE'REDOING A LOT OFPIZZAS JUSTBECAUSE THEY'RE ALOT BETTER FORTAKEOUT ANDDELIVERY THAN ALOT OF OTHERTHINGS."WHEN THE PANDEMICHIT OVER A MONTHAGO...MACDARO'SSWITCHED TOCURBSIDE AND TO-GOORDERS..AND EVENIMPLEMENTEDDELIVERY.5:41 - 5:51"I HAD TO DO A LOTOF THE DELIVERIESMYSELF BECAUSE IWANT THE - PEOPLETO SEE THAT I'MOUT HERE DOINGAND TRYING TO DOTHE BEST OF A BADSITUATION."THE PUB ONLY HASONE PHONE LINE...SO TO KEEP ORDERSMOVING, THEY ARERELYING ON SOCIALMEDIA.12:07 - 12:26"FACEBOOK ISBASICALLY WHAT'SSAVING US AND IFPEOPLE CAN'T GETTHROUGH, BECAUSESOMETIMESSOMEONE WILLTAKE AN ORDERAND IT CAN TAKE 5MINUTES, TO PUT AWHOLE FAMILY'SORDER IN.AND WE WILL USEOUR FACEBOOKMESSENGER TO ANDPEOPLE CAN ORDERTHROUGH THATAND THEN THEYCAN PAY WITHTHEIR CARD ONDELIVERY OR PAYCASH ORWHATEVER."THEY'VE ALSO USEDFACEBOOK TOPROMOTE SPECIALS...AND GATHERBUSINESS THROUGHVIDEOS.WHICH HAVE GOTTENQUITE POPULAR.NOW THATRESTAURANTS CANREOPEN FOR DINE-INAT 50 PERCENTCAPACITY,...OWNER COLIN DAROSAYS...THEY WILL REMAINCLOSED...AND WILL ONLY BEOPEN FOR TAKEOUTAND DELIVERY.7:10 - 7:39"I'VE TALKED TO ALOT OF THE STAFF,AND THEY ARE ALSOLEARY OF IT.DO THEY WANT TOWORK?

DO THEYWANT TO INTERACTWITH PEOPLE YET?DOES A FAMILYTOWN WANT TOCOME IN AND DINE?WITH NOW ALL THEBEEF IS SUPPOSEDLYGOING - WELL,ALREADY THEPRICES HAVE GONECRAZY THROUGHTHE ROOF,SUPPOSEDLY IT'SGOING TO GOSCARCE AND VERYHARD TO COME BYANYTHING, SOTHERE'S ANOTHEROBSTACLE."DARO SAYS THEYCOULD FIT AROUNDSIX GROUPS INSIDE...AND ABOUT ANOTHERSIX OUT ON THEPATIO.BUT HE STILL HASHESITATIONSBECAUSE HISPRIORITY IS..TO KEEP HIS STAFFAND CUSTOMERS..SAFE.11:01 - 11:31"MY FEAR IS SAYTHAT THE MAJORITYOF PEOPLE ARE STILLDOING THEDELIVERY ANDCARRY OUT,CURBSIDE, WELLWHAT IF I HAVE 20TICKETS ON THEBOARD AND ACOUPLE TABLESCOME IN AND ALLOF A SUDDEN THEYARE - I HOPE THEYARE NOT ANGRYBUT SAY THEIRFOOD TAKES 45MINUTES WHEREUSUALLY IT TAKES20, SO I CAN'T - I'MNOT REALLY IN APOSITION TOOVERSTAFF NOTKNOWING WHAT'SGOING TO HAPPEN.THERE'S JUST SOMANY MOVINGPARTS."