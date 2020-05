Three factors why EVs could receive a big boost in India post lockdown Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:50s - Published 18 minutes ago Three factors why EVs could receive a big boost in India post lockdown Sohinder Gill, Director General at Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles and Global CEO at Hero Electric, explains why the EV segment in the country is poised to potentially keep growing once the situation returns to some semblance of normalcy after the coronavirus crisis is over.