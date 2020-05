'My Boy Lollipop' hitmaker Millie Small has passed away at the age of 73, after suffering a stroke.

Recent related news from verified sources Millie Small Passed Away From Stroke at 73 Mourning the loss of the 'My Boy Lollipop' hitmaker, friend and former producer Chris Blackwell...

AceShowbiz - Published 4 hours ago



Millie Small: My Boy Lollipop singer dies aged 73 The singer, who had Jamaica's first million-selling single, dies after suffering a stroke.

BBC News - Published 5 hours ago