Should you refinance your home?

The COVID-19 pandemic has provided an opportunity to refinance your home - if you have the financial means to do it.

PETEZERVAKIS EXPLAINS.A REAL ESTATE EXPERT ATMARQUETTE'S COLLEGE OFBUSINESS ADMINISTRATION SAYSNOW IS A GREAT TIME TOREFINANCE YOUR HOME... áIF YOUCAN AFFORD TO DO IT.ANTHONY PENNINGTON-ANTHONANTHONY PENNINGTON-CROSSMARQUETTE UNIVERSITY COLLEGEOF BUSINESS ADMIN.5:20 thething to remember abouthousing: it reflects around it.THAT INCLUDES THE LABOR MARKET.MILLIONS OF AMERICANS HAVEFILED FOR UNEMPLOYMENT IN THELAST MONTH.AND WHILE SOMEMORTGAGE LENDERS ARE ALLOWINGTHE UNEMPLOYED TO POSTPONEPAYMENTS...YOU áHAVE TO PAYEVENTUALLY...ANTHONYPENNINGTON-CROSSMARQUETTEUNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF BUSINESSADMIN.5:00 we're just into theprocess of people missingtheir payments and each monthit's going to getsubstantially worseANTHONYPENNINGTON-CROSS IS THE BELLCHAIR OF REAL ESTATE ATMARQUETTE.HE EXPECTS A TOUGHSTRETCH FOR THE REAL ESTATEINDUSTRY.MORE PEOPLE OUT OFWORK..

MEANS LESS DEMAND FORHOMES.AND COVID-19 CONCERNSHAVE SOME PEOPLE HESITANT TOSELL THEIR HOUSES.ANTHONYPENNINGTON-CROSSMARQUETTEUNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF BUSINESSADMIN.2:58 people have to havejobs to pull this offON APOSITIVE NOTE:HE SAYS MORGAGERATES ARE HOVERING BELOW 3.5PERCENT.THAT'S LOW - ALTHOUGHNOT áAS LOW AS SOME EXPECTED.HE THINKS LENDERS WORRY SOMEHOMEOWNERS WON'T BE ABLE TOREBOUND - AND RESUME PAYMENTS- WHEN THE ECONOMY REOPENS.ANTHONY PENNINGTON-CROSSMARQUETTE UNIVERSITY COLLEGEOF BUSINESS ADMIN.7:35 (PZ) Sothere's no incentive to letsome people pay you less ifyou're not sure everyone'spay...(APC) Yes - exactly.Those things need tocompensate for each other.IFYOU ARE STILL WORKING...HESAYS REFINANCE YOUR HOME IFYOU CAN LOWER YOUR MORTGAGERATE BY 2 PERCENT... OR EVEN 1PERCENT.ANTHONY PENNINGTON-CROSSMARQUETTE UNIVERSITYBUSINESS ADMIN.8:05 it'll costyou a couple thousand dollarsto refinance....14 you want torecoup those up front costswith the lower payments(GFX)HERE'S YOUR REBOUND RUNDOWN ...DEMAND FOR HOMES IS LOW RIGHTNOWIF YOU CAN LOWER YOURMORTGAGE RATE BY 1 TO 2PERCENT, CONSIDER REFINANCING.IF YOU CAN LOWER THE RATE BYHALF A PERCENT ... ONLY DO ITIF YOU KNOW YOU'LL BE IN YOURHOME FOR MANY YEARS TO COME.IT'S NOT JUST THE JOB MARKETCREATING THAT LOW DEMAND FORHOMES.

PENNINGTON-CROSS SAYSPEOPLE ARE HESITANT TO SELLHOUSES KNOWING THEY WOULD NEEDTO ALLOW STRANGERS TO WALKAROUND INSIDE.

HE SAID THERE'S EVEN UNCERTAINTY ABOUT HIRING MOVERS -- AND HOW MANY ARE ACTUALLY AVAILABLE.