Alan Ritter @Stonekettle Only that we're about to be swallowed by the newly-discovered black hole 1,000 light years away but ri… https://t.co/KOxmhlJEOS 1 hour ago



Recent related videos from verified sources Closest Black Hole to Earth Discovered Just 1,000 Light-Years Away



Located in the constellation Telescopium, researchers say it’s the first stellar system with a black hole that’s close enough to be seen with the naked eye! Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:11 Published 2 hours ago