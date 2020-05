FL Universities & students get tough lesson in COVID economics

FLORIDA COLLEGE STUDENTSFINANCIALLY CRIPPLED BY THECORONAVIRUS... ARE NOW FACINGTHE HARSH REALITY OF WHETHER ORNOT THEY’LL BE ABLE TO EVENAFFORD TO GO BACK TO THECLASSROOM ONCE CAMPUS-LIFERESUMES.I’M JANE MONREAL.AND I’M PATRICK NOLAN.

AS THE STATE REBOUNDS.28-37FLORIDA COLLEGE CLASSROOMSREMAIN SHUT DOWN FOR THEFORESEEABLE FUTUREAND FOR THOUSANDS OFSTUDENTSTHEIR OWN FUTURE ONCAMPUS REMAINS ONE BIG QUESTIONMARK.8:43- as of right now if i can’tafford to do it, then i have toput it on hold, i don’t have anoption.HAYLEY GIAMBERINI WAS LOOKINGFORWARD TO HER JUNIOR AT FLORIDAATLANTIC UNIVERSITY IN BOCARATON.THEN THE CORONAVIRUS HITHER JOBAS A BARTENDE━ GONEAND WITH ITHER LIFELINE TOFINALLY EARNING A COLLEGEDEGREE.3:11- paying your way throughcollege is hard enough when youdo have a job and when you don’tits impossible.

:20 - its sucks,its tough.ACROSS THE STAT━ COLLEGESTUDENTS ALREADY STRUGGLINGFINANCIALLYARE NOW FACING THEPOSSIBILITY OF HAVING TO PUTCOLLEGE ON HOLDTHE VIRU━KILLING THEM FINANCIALLY.1:57- there’s talks of end ofMay, June but there’s been noset date so for now I’m justwaiting by the phone and readyto go back to workSCHOOLS ARE HOPING TO SAVE THEM.BACK IN MARCHCONGRESS APPROVEDA 30 BILLION DOLLAR EDUCATIONSTIMULUS PACKAG━ HALF FORHIGHER EDUCATION.IN FLORID━ THE STATE’S TOP 50COLLEGES RECENTLY RECEIVED MORETHAN $630 MILLION INFUNDINGHALF ALLOCATED TO HELPSTUDENTS FOR EDUCATION-RELATEDEXPENSE━ FROM HOUSING TOTUITION.MOST SCHOOLS SENT OUT EMAILS ORLETTER━ STUDENTS CAN ALSO GO TOTHEIR UNIVERSITY’S WEBSITEANDFIND APPLICATIONS AND HOW TO’SONLINE.(STAND UP)HERE AT THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHFLORIDA MORE THAN $17 MILLIONDOLLARS STARTED BEINGDISTRIBUTED TO STUDENTS LASTWEEKANOTHER $17 MILLION IS SLATED TOHELP THE UNIVERSITY RECOVER FROMITS OWN COVID COSTS.LIKE MANY COLLEGES WECONTACTEDHOW CAMPUSES WILL BEUSING ITS OWN RECOVERY FUNDSISSTILL BEING DETERMINED.ACCORDING TO THE STATEUNIVERSITY SYSTEM━ FLORIDAUNIVERSITIES HAVE ALREADY LOST$68 MILLION IN HOUSING ANDDINING PLANS CREDITED ORREFUNDED TO STUDENTS.DETAILED PROJECTIONS ALSOPROVIDED TO USSHOW BY YEAR’SENDTHE COSTS OF COVID-19 ONFLORIDA COLLEGES COULD REACH THEBILLIONS.MOST SCHOOLS WE CONTACTED ARESTILL WORKING OUT HOW STIMULUSFUNDS WILL BE USED TO HELPRECOUP COSTS BUT TELL US THEREARE NO PLANS TO RAISE STUDENTFEESINCLUDING AT F-A-U WHERE HAYLEYRECENTLY APPLIED FOR HELP.6:22- i’ve never had to applyfor financial aid or grantsbefore i’ve been able to makeenough money to get it done.NOW SHE ISHOPING THE GOVERNMENTWILL HELP THIS FUTURE PHYSICIANSASSISTANTACCOMPLISH WHAT SHESPENT YEARS WORKING TOWARDS ONHER OWN.8:00- i’m expecting not toreceive anything truthfully.Katie- why?i think there are so manystudents out there applying forit.

I’ve applied for every grantthat’s possible but i haven’theard anything, i hope I do buti can’t bet on that.TAGYOU CAN FIND OUT HOW MUCH MONEYYOUR FLORIDA COLLE