COVID19 Survivor

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
According to governor andy beshear..

More than two thousand kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus.

It's a number that may say more than just about anything abut how far the state has come during the two month covid-19 shutdown.

But recovering..

Is just the beginning of a long process, according to a survivor who has been there.

Abc 36's justin roth tells us more.

06 "i'm gonna get better i'm gonna get back to where i was, but it's great to be home" that's because sheila thornsberry spent more than three weeks in the hospital fighting covid-19.

Most of the time was on a ventilator.

06 "i have no recollection of those 18 days what so ever" she left baptist health lexington like this.

Nats 04 "i cried the whole time.

I'm just going to be honest" 09 "my kids were at the end of that red carpet i was walking on and i couldn't get to the end of that red carpet them fast enough."

Now she's home working on getting her strength back 04 "i'm walking on my own.

Doing stairs once a day, that's a challenge."

By career, she's a physician's assistant.

Being a patient was very different.

Now she says everyone must do their part.

09 "wear your mask out in public, and the mask out in public is not to protect yourself it's to protect everyone else."

