Motorists oppose price hike on petrol, diesel in UP

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:32s
Motorists objected Centre's move on increasing price of petrol and disease to boost revenue collection amid lockdown.

Most of them objected the move due to lack of income amid coronavirus situation.

"This is not the right time, we are anyway not earning anything, increasing price will only trouble common man," said a motorist.

However, some supported the move because of deteriorating economic condition due to coronavirus.

