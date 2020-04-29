COVID-19: 1,080 patients recovered out of 1,831cases in Uttar Pradesh

Global  

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 1,831 in Uttar Pradesh out of which 1,080 patients have been recovered so far.

At least 58 people lost their life due to the deadly virus.

"Number of COVID19 cases has reached 1831 in Uttar Pradesh out of which 1080 patients have recovered while 58 others succumbed to the infection.

There is no active case in six districts of the state," informed State Principal Secretary of Health, Amit Mohan Prasad while addressing a press conference.

