Mothers Day Celebration

>> how do you do a virtual run?

I don't get it.

>> it's nice, and people can participate from anywhere, and it's perfect for social distancing, and you can do the 5k in your neighborhood, if you have a favorite running route.

You just map out 3.1 miles, and you can participate in this run at any time during this week.

>> so where do you go?

What would you do?

>> so you sign up and it's $20 a person, and you sign up to be part of the run, and we'll you can pin on a race bibb, and then you just do the race whenever you want.

We're asking folks to participate sometime this week.

And it's national awareness week, and this is a great time for folks to participate in the national mom's run and support charleston.

>> i'm going to go mine on saturday of mother's day weekend.

>> it's wonderful.

And i think that the work you do is so important.

Maybe you can expound on what postpartum charleston does for the community.

>> we're celebrating our 20th anniversary this year, which is wonderful.

And we're locally working with moms in the charleston area, struggling with depression or anxiety or ocd.

We provide a lot of peer support and resources for moms, and we have different opportunities -- normally face-to-face meetings, but we have been doing a lot of virtual support groups, just to let moms know that if they're struggling, we're here to help.

>> so holly, how has post-partum affected you personally.

>> i had post-partum depression myself after the birth of my daughter, which was 12 years ago, and struggled with that for many months several years ago as a way to help another moms to let them know this is a very treatable condition, and they should reach out for help and they do not need to suffer alone.

>> how long would you say it was before you sought help, and how long did it take you to kind of come to terms with it, and to overcome it?

>> i actually we want for probably about x or 11 months after my daughter was born just struggling with this, and then saw a doctor, and went through counseling and it took 7 months, but once i got the help i needed, i really turned a corner.

That's why i encourage moms to not wait 10 months when you're struggling.

Get the help you need.

>> absolutely, and it's more common than you think.

And a lot of times, i think that moms are so exhausted having a new child and so many responsibilities that they mistake exhaustion for depression.

>> yes, post-partum depression can develop in the first month or so after you have the baby, so if you're feeling depressed, anxious, and if you're having any trouble bonderring with the baby, or if you're incredibly anxious about leaving the baby alone for a bit, those are signs that you may be struggling, and a lot of women just don't feel like themselves.

If they're tired, they know that something is not quite right.

And it's about one in seven moms that go through this.

>> and no mom should be experiencing her brand-new baby with anything but joy.

So the work you do is incredibly important.

And all of the moms that feel the way you help, we hope they are reaching out for help that they so deserve.

>> we want moms to enjoy the time with their new baby, and not feel like they have a black cloud hanging over them all the time.

So we're here to help and we want to provide that support.

>> the 5k, it's virtual this year, the mom's run, and everybody go out and get your bibs and your t-shirts.

March around the neighborhood.

And you can get that circuit i'm sure, so we'll have all of the information on our social media platform, and thank you for