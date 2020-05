'This is not just a number. This is our mom,' son says of nursing home resident Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 03:08s - Published 8 hours ago 'This is not just a number. This is our mom,' son says of nursing home resident Kyle Brakenbury’s mother has COVID-19. He’s almost certain she got it in a nursing home. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 'This is not just a number. This is our mom,' son says of nursing home resident IT SAYS ALL NURSINGHOME VISITS WILL BEUN-ANNOUNCED.AS NURSING HOMESFACE MORESCRUTINY... THEIRWEAKNESSES AREBEING EXPOSED BYTHIS VIRUS.TONIGHT -- I-TEAMCHIEF INVESTIGATORCHARLIE SPECHT ISLOOKING INTO THEHORROR STORIES AT ALOCAL HOME... ANDMAKING SURE PEOPLEIN POWER ARE DOINGWHAT'S RIGHT.KYLE BRAKENBURY'SMOTHER HAS COVID-19...AND HE'S ALMOSTCERTAIN SHE GOT IT INA NURSING HOME.HE RECENTLY TOOKTO FACEBOOK TOWRITE, "THIS IS NOTJUST A NUMBER. THISIS OUR MOM, WIFE,GRAMMA.""OUR MOM,...IS NOWCOVID POSITIVE...ADIRECT RESULT OFTHE INCOMPETENCEAND MISMANAGEMENTOF THE VILLAGES INALBION."THE VILLAGE OFORLEANS IN ALBION ISONE OF THE LOWESTRATED NURSINGHOMES IN WESTERNNEW YORK.WITHJUST ONE OUT OF FIVESTARS AND RECENTFINES BY THEFEDERALGOVERNMENT.KYLEBRAKENBURY/MOTHERHAS COVID-19:I'M NOT TALKING ABOUTSHUTTING THE PLACEDOWN HERE. BUT IJUST FEEL THAT THEPOWERS THAT BE NEEDTO BE HELDACCOUNTABLE. WE'RETALKING ABOUTPEOPLE'S DEATHSHERE.ORLEANS COUNTYHEALTH OFFICIALS SAYTHE NURSING HOMEHAS 49 CASES OFCOVID-19...AND THESTATE HEALTHDEPARTMENTREPORTS THAT 12PEOPLE THERE HAVEDIED OF THE VIRUS.BRAKENBURY'SMOTHER FIRST CAMETO THE VILLAGES FORREHAB AFTER OTHERHEALTH ISSUES.BEFORE DISCHARGE,SHE TESTED NEGATIVEFOR THE VIRUS...BUTBRAKENBURY SAYSTHE STAFF FAILED TOISOLATE HER FORTHE NEXT THREE DAYSAND PUT HER BACK INHER ROOM WITH HERROOMMATE, WHOLATER TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19..KYLEBRAKENBURY/MOTHERHAS COVID-19:THAT'S WHAT OURMAJOR COMPLAINT IS.WHY WAS SHE NOTISOLATED AFTER THESWAB, BECAUSE SHEWOULD HAVE BEENNEGATIVE THEN? SHEGOT POSITIVE WAITINGFOR THE TESTRESULTS.ASSEMBLYMAN STEVEHAWLEY OF BATAVIA ISASKING THE STATEHEALTHCOMMISSIONER FOR"AN IMMEDIATE ANDFULL-SCALEINVESTIGATION" OFTHE NURSING HOME,WHERE HE SAYSSTAFFING HAS BEEN"DEPLETED ANDDEMORALIZED."HIS LETTER ALSOCONTAINSALLEGATIONS THAT "ANURSE IN THEDEMENTIA UNITSWABBED 6 PATIENTSAND WAS TOLD BY THEDIRECTOR OFNURSING TO THROWOUT SAID SWABS ANDNOT BE SENT FORTESTING."JIM MALATRAS/AIDE TOGOV. CUOMO:YOU HAVE TO DOSEPARATE COHORTSFOR COVID POSITIVEVERSUS COVIDNEGATIVE, NOT ONLYFOR THE RESIDENTSBUT ALSO FOR THESTAFF.STATE OFFICIALS SAYNURSES TREATINGCOVID AND NON-COVIDPATIENTS MUST BESEPARATED...BUT ANURSE TOLD US LASTWEEK THAT SHE QUITTHE VILLAGESBECAUSEMANAGEMENTPUSHED HER TOCROSS BETWEENDEPARTMENTS.JIM MALATRAS/AIDE TOGOV. CUOMO:WE HAVE PROVIDEDHUNDREDS OFTHOUSANDS, IF NOTMILLIONS OF PPE TONURSING HOMES ALLACROSS THE STATE,INCLUDINGDOWNSTATE.HUNDREDS OFTHOUSANDS OFGLOVES, HUNDREDS OFGOGGLES, FACEMASKS, GOWNS.BUT BOTH HOLLEYAND THE NURSEREPORT THATPROTECTIVE GEAR "ISLOCKED IN THEDIRECTOR OFNURSING'S OFFICEAND ONLY RELEASEDWHEN A DOHINSPECTION IS TOOCCUR."A SPOKESMAN FORTHE STATE HEALTHDEPARTMENT SAIDTHE AGENCYLAUNCHED ANUNANNOUNCEDCOVID-19 INSPECTIONON APRIL 29 ANDFOUND THE FACILITYQUOTE, "INCOMPLIANCE WITHINFECTION CONTROLPRACTICES AND CDC-SUPPORTEDGUIDELINES ISSUEDBY NEW YORK STATE."TAG:MANAGEMENT OF THENURSING HOME DIDNOT RETURN OURCALLS, BUT FAMILIESTHERE TELL USTHEY'VE ALREADYBEEN CONTACTED BYINVESTIGATORS FROMTHE STATE ATTORNEYGENERAL.





