Study: COVID Had Already Spread Globally In Late 2019 Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:40s - Published 3 hours ago Study: COVID Had Already Spread Globally In Late 2019 According to Reuters a genetic study of samples from over 7,500 people infected with COVID-19 suggest that it started to spread globally in late 2019. A study by University College London’s (UCL) Genetics Institute found nearly 200 recurrent genetic mutations of the new coronavirus - SARS-CoV-2, which shows how the virus may be evolving as it spreads. 0

