Study: COVID Had Already Spread Globally In Late 2019

Study: COVID Had Already Spread Globally In Late 2019

Study: COVID Had Already Spread Globally In Late 2019

According to Reuters a genetic study of samples from over 7,500 people infected with COVID-19 suggest that it started to spread globally in late 2019.

A study by University College London’s (UCL) Genetics Institute found nearly 200 recurrent genetic mutations of the new coronavirus - SARS-CoV-2, which shows how the virus may be evolving as it spreads.

