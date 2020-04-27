Study: COVID Had Already Spread Globally In Late 2019
According to Reuters a genetic study of samples from over 7,500 people infected with COVID-19 suggest that it started to spread globally in late 2019.
A study by University College London’s (UCL) Genetics Institute found nearly 200 recurrent genetic mutations of the new coronavirus - SARS-CoV-2, which shows how the virus may be evolving as it spreads.