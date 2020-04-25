Henry Cavill spent his birthday in ‘icing-olation’ The ‘Justice League’ star turned 37-years-old on May 5th: however, he couldn’t go out to celebrate his birthday due to the current lockdown.

But it seems that Henry wasn’t too upset about this: since he made a pun about the situation.

The actor took to Instagram to share some snaps of his delicious-looking cake, which he captioned the post: ‘icing-olation’.

It isn't a surprise that the star’s cake looked so appetising, since Henry has been keeping his Instagram updated with photos showing off his culinary successes, which are usually accompanied by an isolation-related pun in the caption.