Top 10 Best Arknights 5 Star Operators
|
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:09s - Published
Top 10 Best Arknights 5 Star Operators
Welcome to Watchmojo and today we’re listing Ten of the best Arknights 5 Star Operators you can find in Yostar Game’s Arknights.
For this list, we’re taking a look at 10 ideal 5 Star Ranked operators that you should try and promote as soon as possible.
Since obtaining the operators all comes down to luck; this list won’t be ranked.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
Top 10 Best Arknights 5 Star Operators
Welcome to Watchmojo and today we’re listing Ten of the best Arknights 5 Star Operators you can find in Yostar Game’s Arknights.
For this list, we’re taking a look at 10 ideal 5 Star Ranked operators that you should try and promote as soon as possible.
Since obtaining the operators all comes down to luck; this list won’t be ranked.