Kate Beckinsale slams 'ridiculous' expectations for women Kate thinks it is "ridiculous" how it can feel "like a little bit of a political act" for a woman over 32 to be having fun.

In an interview with the June issue of Women's Health magazine, the actress finds it frustrating that people consider women to be "risqué" for doing things like dating or getting tattoos whereas men are praised for doing the same, and not constantly questioned about kids.

