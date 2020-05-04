'Where's his hair gone?' Two-year-old's adorable reaction to her dad shaving his head

A two-year-old girl has an adorable reaction to her dad shaving his head during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The clip, filmed April 15 at home in Wicklow, Ireland, shows Mila seeing her dad for the first time since he shaved his long hair off.

After noticing his hair Mila turns to the camera and asks: "Where has his hair gone?" with a confused look on her face.

Mila's mum told Newsflare: "This was over a week ago and she's still asking who took his hair!

She's completely confused as to where it's gone!"