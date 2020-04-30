Trump Changes Mind—White House COVID Task Force Will Continue
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said the White House coronavirus task force would stay in tact "indefinitely" because of its "success." Trump tweeted that the task force, headed by Vice President Mike Pence, has done a "fantastic job," setting "a high standard for others to follow." Trump added, "We may add or subtract people to it, as appropriate.
The Task Force will also be very focused on Vaccines & Therapeutics.