Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wednesday 5/6 Insider Buying Report: BXP, AMG

Wednesday 5/6 Insider Buying Report: BXP, AMG

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Wednesday 5/6 Insider Buying Report: BXP, AMG

Wednesday 5/6 Insider Buying Report: BXP, AMG

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Wednesday 5/6 Insider Buying Report: BXP, AMG

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Boston Properties' Director, Bruce W.

Duncan, made a $980,587 purchase of BXP, buying 11,000 shares at a cost of $89.14 each.

Investors have the opportunity to grab BXP at a price even lower than Duncan did, with the stock trading as low as $84.80 in trading on Wednesday which is 4.9% below Duncan's purchase price.

Boston Properties is trading down about 3% on the day Wednesday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Duncan in the past twelve months.

And at Affiliated Managers Group, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Reuben Jeffery III who bought 10,000 shares at a cost of $65.21 each, for a trade totaling $652,100.

Affiliated Managers Group is trading down about 2.2% on the day Wednesday.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wednesday 4/29 Insider Buying Report: EDI, ISTR [Video]

Wednesday 4/29 Insider Buying Report: EDI, ISTR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:52Published
Wednesday 4/29 Insider Buying Report: SMPL, EIG [Video]

Wednesday 4/29 Insider Buying Report: SMPL, EIG

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:57Published