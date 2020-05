Family Of Cruise Worker Who Died From COVID-19 Sues Royal Caribbean Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:40s - Published 6 hours ago Family Of Cruise Worker Who Died From COVID-19 Sues Royal Caribbean Doral based Royal Caribbean Cruises is being sued by the family of a crew member who died after testing positive for COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

