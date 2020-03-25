Should You Take Extra Vitamins To Avoid Coronavirus?

Will taking extra vitamins or supplement help you ward off coronavirus?

According to the Huff Post, health experts says there’s scant evidence that supports taking supplements to prevent COVID-19.

A review of vitamin D showed that there is no link between a deficiency and likelihood of contracting COVID.

Supplementing didn’t seem to treat or prevent it either, and doctors say that taking over a suggested regular dose of vitamins could be dangerous.

Michael Roizen, chief wellness officer for Cleveland Clinic explained, "Don’t take a multivitamin and a bunch of other things, like vitamin water or extra B vitamins." Most of the experts interviewed suggest focusing on eating balanced, healthy meals to strength your immune system.