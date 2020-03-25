Global  

Should You Take Extra Vitamins To Avoid Coronavirus?

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Will taking extra vitamins or supplement help you ward off coronavirus?

According to the Huff Post, health experts says there’s scant evidence that supports taking supplements to prevent COVID-19.

A review of vitamin D showed that there is no link between a deficiency and likelihood of contracting COVID.

Supplementing didn’t seem to treat or prevent it either, and doctors say that taking over a suggested regular dose of vitamins could be dangerous.

Michael Roizen, chief wellness officer for Cleveland Clinic explained, "Don’t take a multivitamin and a bunch of other things, like vitamin water or extra B vitamins." Most of the experts interviewed suggest focusing on eating balanced, healthy meals to strength your immune system.

