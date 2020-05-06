French Montana Sets the Record Straight on Feuds with Fivio Foreign, Jim Jones, Swae Lee; Claims Credit for 'Powerglide' | Billb

In this exclusive interview, French Montana talks about his newest track, Cold & his friendship with Drake.

He addresses his public feuds with Fivio Foreign, Jim Jones, Swae Lee.

French also claims credit for making Rae Sremmurd's 'Powerglide'.