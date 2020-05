50th Birthday Bash for Tucson Pastor

Dozens of cars honked and flashed their lights at the Chick Fil A parking lot off of Oracle to wish Scott Bambrough a happy birthday, from the Tucson Church of God of Prophecy on Tuesday.

One Tucson church planned a special surprise for their Pastor's 50th birthday.

A SPECIAL SURPRISE FOR THEIRPASTOR'S 50TH BIRTHDAY.

DOZENSOF CARS HONKED AND FLASHEDTHEIR LIGHTS AT THE CHICK FILA OFF OF ORACLE TO WISH SCOTTBRAMBROUGH FROM THE CHURCH OFGOD OF PROPHECY A VERY HAPPYBIRTHDAY.

HIS WIFE HELPEDORGANIZE THIS SOCIALDISTANCING PARTY AFTER THEIRORGINAL BIRTHDAY PLANS HAD TOCHANGE BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC.

CHICK FIL A WORKERSWEARING GLOVES AND MASKSDELIVERED FOOD, ICE CREAM ANDCAKE.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, SCOTT!WE'RE GOING TO HAVE ONE LAST