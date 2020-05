Val Kilmer had cancer treatment for his kids Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:27s - Published 8 hours ago Val Kilmer had cancer treatment for his kids Val Kilmer agreed to medical treatment when he was diagnosed with cancer, despite his Christian Scientist beliefs, because his children asked him to.

