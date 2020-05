Veteran's Voice: UV light technology helps in the fight against COVID-19 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:09s - Published 19 minutes ago Veteran's Voice: UV light technology helps in the fight against COVID-19 In this week's Veteran's Voice, we look at how new technology at the VA hospital is being used to combat COVID-19. UV light has been found to help identify COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Veteran's Voice: UV light technology helps in the fight against COVID-19 FIGHTING THE INVISIBLE ENEMY -IN THIS WEEK'SVETERANS VOICE --WE LOOK AT - HOW NEW TECHNOLOGYAT THE VA HOSPITAL IS BEINGUSED TO COMBAT COVID 19 - ANDHOW VETERANS BELIEVE IT'SHELPING KEEP THEIR MILITARYFAMILY SAFE.PKG (PKG) IT'S A BONDSOME MAY NEVER EXPERIENCE - ANDSOMETHING ARMY VETERAN KOLEGLASS KEEPS CLOSE TO HIS HEART- 4:57:07 PRETTY MUCH IF YOUWERE IN THE MILITARY - IT'SLIKE YOUR FAMILY - WORKING ASHOSPITAL ROOMS - STRIPPING THEROOMS DOWN - WASHING WALLS -MOPPING AND MORE - HE SAYS - HEPREPARES EACH ROOM - AS IF THENEXT PERSON STEPPING IN - WASFAMILY.9:57:00 I CLEAN THOSE ROOMS ASIF I WAS GOING TO BE A PATIENTOR SOMEONE CLOSE TO YOU OR YOULOVE IS GOING INTO THAT ROOM.I GIVE THOSEROOMS MY ALL.NOW - UV LIGHT TECHNOLOGY - ISHELPING GLASS AND OTHER EMSWORKERS - DEEP CLEAN EVENBETTER - OFFERING MOREPROTECTION AGAINSTKILLINGBACTERIA AND VIRUSES.5:27:00 WE FOUND IT VERYEFFECTIVE IN REDUCING OURHOSPITAL-ASSOCIATED INFECTIONS.ARMY VETERAN JESSE DIAZ IS THEHOUSEKEEPING OFFICER AT THE VAMEDICAL CENTER.HE SAYS - AFTER SEEING POSITIVERESULTS DURING A ONEYEARTRIAL WITH THE SURFACELIGHT UV SYSTEM - THEY BROUGHTTHE DEVICES IN - PERMANENTLY6:50:00 THERE ARE THREEDIFFERENT TOWERS THAT GO INTOTHE PATIENT ROOM OR EXAM ROOM.AND NOW THAT WE'VE BEEN DEALINGWITH COVID - WE'VEEXPANDED THEUSE OF IT TO OUR EMERGENCYDEPARTMENT AND ALSO OURRADIOLOGY DEPARTMENT.BOTH DIAZ AND GLOSS - SAY -THIS IS THEIR WAY OF MAKING ANIMPACT IN THE LIVES OF OTHERVETERANS - WHILE HELPING SLOWTHE SPREAD.DIAZ 9:03:08 I THINK IT BRINGSPRIDE TO WHAT YOU DO AND BRINGSVALUE TO WHAT YOU DO EVERY DAY.GLOSS 4:13:10 I THINK I'M HEREAS A VOICE I GUESS - BECAUSE IALSO WANTED TO GIVE BACK TO THEIMPACTED BY THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC- LET US KNOWEMAIL VETERANSVOICE AT KTNV DOTCOM VETERANS VOICE IS SPONSOREDBY LEXUS OF HENDERSON AND LEXUSOF LAS VEGASTIME NOW IS X:XX ---





