Chinese woman calls round firefighters after mistaking calligraphy character for a snake

A woman thought she found a poisonous snake but actually found a calligraphy character in southern China.

The video showed that the woman called firefighters to her home where she thought she found a poisonous red snake.

The ‘snake’ looked like the poisonous red chain snake.

The firefighter took lots of tools and carefully opened the lady's door.

They saw the so-called "red snake" on her sofa but it was motionless.

It turned out to be a decoration in the shape of a calligraphy word from the painting on the wall.

This word is the calligraphy shape of “Ru”(如) meaning "everything goes well”.

The video was filmed on April 27 and provided by local media.