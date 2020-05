MTV's Kurt Loder Turns 75 Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:26s - Published 2 hours ago MTV's Kurt Loder Turns 75 MTV News legend Kurt Loder is 75 years old today. Back in the 1980s Loder was a Rolling Stone magazine editor. He rose to TV fame hosting MTV News and its various specials. According to CNN Loder hosts the SiriusXM radio show "True Stories." 0

