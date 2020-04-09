Gabrielle Union Talks about Her New Children's Book and Family Video Credit: Essence Content - Duration: 01:31s - Published 8 minutes ago Gabrielle Union Talks about Her New Children's Book and Family Gabrielle Union talks about the importance of family and how people can become a family through different types of ways.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Gabrielle Union Says It's Weird to Get Recognition About Embracing Daughter Zaya's Transition Gabrielle Union is the latest celeb guest to stop by The Ellen DeGeneres Show during quarantine. The...

Just Jared - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this