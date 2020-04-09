Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gabrielle Union Talks about Her New Children's Book and Family

Gabrielle Union Talks about Her New Children's Book and Family

Video Credit: Essence Content - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Gabrielle Union Talks about Her New Children's Book and Family

Gabrielle Union Talks about Her New Children's Book and Family

Gabrielle Union talks about the importance of family and how people can become a family through different types of ways.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gabrielle Union Says It's Weird to Get Recognition About Embracing Daughter Zaya's Transition

Gabrielle Union is the latest celeb guest to stop by The Ellen DeGeneres Show during quarantine. The...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Hidden Valley Road' Chosen For Oprah Winfrey's Book Club [Video]

'Hidden Valley Road' Chosen For Oprah Winfrey's Book Club

Oprah Winfrey's new book club pick is Robert Kolker's “Hidden Valley Road,” an in-depth account of a 1950s Colorado family in which six of 12 children were diagnosed with schizophrenia. Katie..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:30Published
'Hidden Valley Road' Chosen For Oprah Winfrey Book Club [Video]

'Hidden Valley Road' Chosen For Oprah Winfrey Book Club

Oprah Winfrey's new book club pick is Robert Kolker's “Hidden Valley Road,” an in-depth account of a 1950s Colorado family in which six of 12 children were diagnosed with schizophrenia. Katie..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:30Published