Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized For Gallbladder Condition

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:27s - Published
On Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized for a gallbladder condition.

Business Insider reports she was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Supreme Court Public Information Office said Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment for a benign gallbladder condition on Tuesday afternoon.

"The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral arguments teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital."

