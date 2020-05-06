Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized For Gallbladder Condition

"The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral arguments teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital."

The Supreme Court Public Information Office said Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment for a benign gallbladder condition on Tuesday afternoon.

Business Insider reports she was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

On Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized for a gallbladder condition.

