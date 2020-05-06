Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized For Gallbladder Condition
On Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized for a gallbladder condition.
Business Insider reports she was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.
The Supreme Court Public Information Office said Ginsburg underwent non-surgical treatment for a benign gallbladder condition on Tuesday afternoon.
"The Justice is resting comfortably and plans to participate in the oral arguments teleconference tomorrow morning remotely from the hospital."