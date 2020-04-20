Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > murray state

murray state

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
murray state
murray state
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

murray state

Fs img txt bullets:no murray state university announces fall semester plans murray state university m ... meanwhile, murray state university has announced plans to restart its campus for the fall semester.

University officials say classes are scheduled to begin on august 18-th... and that the school is working toward a traditional fall semester while making necessary adjustments for a new normal.

Summer orientation, a required program for new students, will be held online.

Lextran receives a massive




You Might Like


Tweets about this

therealboobaa05

B M RT @abcnews: Chinese state-owned companies buy up water in the Murray-Darling https://t.co/DMeIkYqSBr 6 seconds ago

raceralumni

Murray State Alumni RT @murraystateuniv: Murray State University has announced its “Racer Restart” initiative and planning process to collaboratively, thoughtf… 11 minutes ago

franwalder

💧fran RT @abc730: Foreign investors, including Chinese state-owned companies, are buying up water in the Murray-Darling. #abc730 @FarrellPF @aljm… 11 minutes ago

mrobville

Michael Robinson So proud of our Murray High Speech Team students who have advanced to semifinals in the @KHSSL virtual state tourna… https://t.co/DTVoZfNnKW 12 minutes ago

ThunderboltInfo

Thunderbolt Radio & Digital Murray State Announces Start of Fall Classes https://t.co/mATNeczUoY 18 minutes ago

BeeSting

Jenny Bell RT @KeiraSavage00: Chinese state-owned companies have a buy up of water in the Murray-Darling. Of course they are. We’ve sold them everythi… 19 minutes ago

anOtherVoice11

anOtherVoice RT @den2114: How Chinese company is buying Australia water rights in Murray-Darling https://t.co/7OjhuDtkFR via @MailOnline #AusPol @ScottM… 19 minutes ago

ABC36News

ABC 36 News Murray State University announces fall semester plans https://t.co/uitaPpbR9m 21 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Models Show US States Opening Prematurely Leads to More Coronavirus Deaths [Video]

Models Show US States Opening Prematurely Leads to More Coronavirus Deaths

Models Show US States Opening Prematurely Leads to More Coronavirus Deaths In the weeks ahead, seven COVID-19-based patterns say U.S. deaths will increase on state and national levels. The Centers..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:35Published
State Focused On Protecting Seniors At Nursing Homes From Coroanvirus [Video]

State Focused On Protecting Seniors At Nursing Homes From Coroanvirus

CBS4's Joan Murray explains what's being done to protect this vulnerable population.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:25Published