Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wednesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Application Software Stocks

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Application Software Stocks

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Application Software Stocks

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Application Software Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%.

Leading the group were shares of Enphase Energy, up about 16.2% and shares of Axcelis Technologies up about 10.7% on the day.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Application Software Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%.

Leading the group were shares of Enphase Energy, up about 16.2% and shares of Axcelis Technologies up about 10.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are application software shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by LivePerson, trading higher by about 29.3% and Everbridge, trading up by about 20.9% on Wednesday.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks [Video]

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Shipping, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Golar LNG Partners, down about 8.3% and shares of Ardmore..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Monday Sector Leaders: Drugs, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks [Video]

Monday Sector Leaders: Drugs, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

In trading on Monday, drugs shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of Stemline Therapeutics, up about 154.8% and shares of Sesen Bio up about 18.3% on..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published