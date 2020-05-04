Wednesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Application Software Stocks Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published now Wednesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Application Software Stocks In trading on Wednesday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Enphase Energy, up about 16.2% and shares of Axcelis Technologies up about 10.7% on the day. 0

In trading on Wednesday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Enphase Energy, up about 16.2% and shares of Axcelis Technologies up about 10.7% on the day. Also showing relative strength are application software shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by LivePerson, trading higher by about 29.3% and Everbridge, trading up by about 20.9% on Wednesday.





