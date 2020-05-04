Wednesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Application Software Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%.
Leading the group were shares of Enphase Energy, up about 16.2% and shares of Axcelis Technologies up about 10.7% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are application software shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by LivePerson, trading higher by about 29.3% and Everbridge, trading up by about 20.9% on Wednesday.
In trading on Monday, drugs shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of Stemline Therapeutics, up about 154.8% and shares of Sesen Bio up about 18.3% on..
