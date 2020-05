Ava Max Creates the Playlist of Her Life Video Credit: TEEN VOGUE - Duration: 08:16s - Published 20 hours ago Ava Max Creates the Playlist of Her Life "Sweet but Psycho" singer Ava Max creates the playlist of her life. From Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, and Celine Dion power ballads to the riff-heavy Fugees track "Killing Me Softly," 90's-baby Ava Max shares her 90's-influenced soundtrack to her life and proves she has taste.