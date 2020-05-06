New fayette principals

Fayette county public schools superintendent manny caulk announced yesterday that new principals have been selected for three elementary schools... two of them from other districts and a third continuing his leadership development in f-c- p-s.

Fayette county public schools announced that donte tichenor is the new principal of booker t.

Washington elementary school... according to the fcps press release, he holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from the university of kentucky and two master's degrees from morehead state university, one in teaching and one in instructional leadership... he has served as multiple roles within education.

Jennifer spencer was named the new principal of julius marks elementary school.

According to the news release, spencer earned a bachelor's degree in education from the eastern kentucky university, and a master's in educational administration from marshall university.

Spencer has more than 16 years of experience in education.

Fcps has announced jennifer jacobs as the new principal at the new girls stem school.

According to the press release, she holds a bachelor's degree in history from the university of washington, and two master's degrees from national louis university, one in teaching and one in educational leadership and administration... jacobs has more than 14 years of experience in the field of education.